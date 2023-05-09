Increase in summer camp registration leads to higher need for counselors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a little under a month left in the school year, summer camps like those at the Rochester Athletic Club are offering a way for kids and teens to spend their free time.
The club's camp offers a wide variety of activities for kids age three to 13, as well as sports-based camps for basketball, soccer, and tennis.
Most of the RAC's youth programming takes place in "The Neighborhood," the largest indoor kids facility of its kind in the country.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic hurt registration, numbers are stronger than ever, meaning counselors are a big need.
Jessica Gravenhof, the club's youth program director, says teens are hired starting at age 15, allowing them to gain work experience while learning to be a mentor.
"We always have a plethora of high school students looking for their first jobs and this is the perfect place for them to kind of get in, play with kids, and start their first journey as a worker," she said.
Though the program should have enough paid and volunteer counselors for this summer, the RAC says they're still open to more applications from teens and retired teachers.