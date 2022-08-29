Income limits for SNAP benefits to increase on Sep. 1

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Human Services said its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, will have a new income limit starting on Sep. 1.
The income threshold for SNAP benefits will be increased to 200% above the federal poverty line.
SNAP benefits currently has an income limit of 165% above the federal poverty line.
Channel One Regional Food Bank's Executive Director Virginia Merritt said the change will help decrease demand at the food bank.
"SNAP is thee most effective way to get food onto people's tables because people who qualify receive the snap benefits directly at the grocery store. So, that is a long way of saying the more SNAP there is available in the community, then the less demand there should be here at Channel One," Merritt said.
High inflation, which has impacted the cost of goods, like eggs, has made it harder for families to afford groceries, according to Merritt.
"These grocery prices are really hitting families hard and in talking to our friends at Olmsted County, they are seeing a record number for SNAP. So, really it is a matter of the public needs help and they can not afford these grocery prices on their incomes," Merritt said.
