In wake of crypto collapses, Minnesota issues a Consumer Alert

The Commerce Department says the collapse and bankruptcy filing of the giant cryptocurrency exchange FTX follows bankruptcy filings in July by two other large cryptocurrency companies, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital. State officials say many of the products and services offered by cryptocurrency companies are similar to traditional financial services offered by banks and brokerages, but without any of the regulatory safeguards provided by registered firms and products.
It has been reported that $1 billion in client funds invested through FTX appear to be missing and that hackers may have stolen $370 million. Celsius and Voyager both froze transactions in the days before their bankruptcy filings, leaving many customers unable to access their accounts.
Celsius reported it had more than 1 million customers and was managing more than $20 billion in assets. Voyager reported 3.5 million customers and $5.8 billion under management. FTX was recently valued at $32 billion.
“Requiring crypto firms and other securities dealers to register helps to ensure that investors receive all of the information they need to make decisions,” said Max Zappia, Deputy Commissioner for Financial Institutions. “That includes information about the risks that companies may be taking when customers hand over control of their crypto assets to these platforms.
“We will continue to investigate whether other crypto-interest account providers are offering securities that legally should be registered or violating other laws under our jurisdiction,” says Zappia. “At the same time, we strongly advise Minnesotans who are considering investing in crypto to consider their tolerance for risk and to be aware of the potential for financial losses.”
Minnesota investors with questions or concerns about their own investment accounts, for any reason, can contact Commerce at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or call 651-539-1637. They also have the option to file a complaint using our online form at mn.gov/commerce/consumers/file-a-complaint/.