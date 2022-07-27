'In The City For Good' hosts mayoral debate

ROCHESTER, Minn.-'In The City For Good' hosted Rochester's four mayoral candidates for a debate on Wednesday night.
Mayoral candidates' Britt Noser, Brad Trahan, Dean Koutsoukos and current Mayor Kim Norton fielded questions about housing, city growth, public safety and more.
Candidates were asked their opinion about the city's relationship with Destination Medical Center (DMC).
Here are their replies:
"In practice it feels like DMC is to some degree swallowing the entire city and has created a gold rush which has driven up housing costs in a large extent," Noser said.
"I truly believe the DMC has to reenergize, reengage and recommit to the community, especially the local business who they have truly lost touch with," Trahan said.
"We need DMC to focus on expansion, not replacing what the city has done good for so many years. It needs to be planned better to minimize the impacts on the citizens, especially financially," Koutsoukos said.
"I think that reaffirming the council's relationship with DMC by ensuring that their input is incorporated early on will also make the projects better and work for both local residents and our visitors," Norton said.
