Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will continue to fall below zero across central
Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. The cold temperatures combined
with breezy northwest winds will create wind chills lower than 20
below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a
portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the
coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30
to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will
persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday
Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight until 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.



Weather Alert



In person DFL caucuses cancelled

  • 0

In-person DFL caucuses cancelled across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County DFL senate district 26 and 25 unit have cancelled its in person caucus events that were slated to start on Feb. 1. 

Senate District DFL Chairman Mark Liebow said the recent rise in COVID-19 Omicron cases is to blame for the cancellation. 

Instead of an in person event, community members are invited to fill out a non attendee form. 

The form ask the applicant if they want to be a delegate, precinct chair or precinct vice chair. 

The cancellation also changes the caucus process, moving proposed resolutions from the lowest caucus level to the next DFL convention, Liebow said. 

"Normally some of those resolutions would be debated and only those that cast at caucus would be sent out but this year we are just going to send them all to the next level convention and the debate and decision process will take place there," Liebow said. 

A proposed resolution refers to a single issue item that could potentially be adopted into the party's platform. 

Liebow said the caucus process is the most democratic in our election system. 

"It really is the most grassroots exercise democracy we have. Where else do people in your neighborhood get together and talk about politics and make decisions about resolutions and elect local officers to serve in party roles and elect local people to serve in the next level of conventions," Liebow said. 

Republicans of Olmsted County Chairman Chris Brandt said the party intends on holding caucus events in person starting on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. 

Liebow said forms can be emailed to sd26mn.dfl@gmail.com and steve.monk.61@gmail.com, directly mailed to DFLs of Olmsted County or dropped off at your local caucus location. 

More information regarding the DFL contactless caucus can be found here

For Republicans of Olmsted County information, click here

