Improvements being made to Cascade Lake

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Cascade Lake has been under construction since April, with new amenities such as an ampitheater and a pavilion being built.
Mike Nigbur, the Park and Forestry Division Head, says “We're planning on a July completion timeframe for substantial completion of the pavillion and ampitheatre. The playground will be more towards September so we plan on having a grand opening in September as well, so we're coming to a conclusion of this part of the park.”
Some of the new updates include solar panels to the roof of the new buildings, helping to bring green energy to the park. He told us that there are some more plans coming to Cascade Lake in the next few years as well.
While improvements are being made, the public is still allowed access to the park trails, playground and beach, where Park and Rec has been monitoring water quality.
Nigbur tells us that they check the water once a week in three different locations along the beach at Cascade Park. He says they check this as often as they do because the lake is a shallow warm body of water with potential issues similar to other lakes in Minnesota.