Imperial Training Center hosts free women's self-defense class

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a free women's self-defense class today at the martial arts school Imperial Training Center. How to strike with open palms, how to perform groin kicks, and how to defend themselves in case their situations end up on the ground were some of the big things that the attendees learned while at this class. Jaida Collins, one of the instructors, said that this class is about building up that muscle memory.
“It’s gonna be scary either way, but when you go through these movements and you practice them you teach your body to know what to do not your brain, so then you don’t have to think. If you have to think, you’re already kind of screwed," Collins said.
If you want to attend a class like this one, there will be another one on September 23rd. It'll start around 1:00 p.m. and end around 2:00 p.m. You should register for it ahead of time if you want to be a part of it.