Immigrant entrepreneur opens Boulevard Bar & Grill in Clear Lake

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues across much of the area this evening. Heavier
snowfall rates expected from eastern Minnesota into western
Wisconsin this evening into the overnight hours. Initial reports
nearing 2 inches in select spots of southeast Minnesota over the
last few hours. Visibilities below one mile continue in some spots
within these aforementioned heavier snow bands with quick
accumulations rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected north of Interstate
90 through the I-94 corridor tonight into Wednesday morning. Snow
amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and
drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight into Wednesday
morning, snow expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For
the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday
to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Immigrant entrepreneur opens Boulevard Bar & Grill in Clear Lake

  • 0
Illyrian Burger at The Boulevard
Jessica Bringe

Clear Lake, IA - A young, immigrant entrepreneur in Iowa is celebrating the opening of a brand new restaurant in Clear Lake.

At the Boulevard Bar & Grill, 24-year-old Albanian owner Gentian Bajrami, is hoping to bring a new experience to customers.

He explained, "Just the feeling it's not your typical sports bar but it's a bar and grill that you sit down and can watch sports just as in your own home you're eating food but you're watching TV."

Bajrami made Mason City his home in March of 2021 at just 22-years-old, leaving his whole family back in his home country.

"I left everyone I know back and home and I came here to a state which I didn't  know or hadn't been before and didn't know what to expect," Bajrami said.

With just about $2,000 to his name Bajrami immediately set to work taking on the restaurant business.

"I was always wanting to do something as a business so I was doing the research about credit scores. I was searching about how the bank loans work," he said. "How every single detail works."

Every inch of the more than 6,000 square foot building has been renovated from floor to celling beginning in June of 2021.

"The whole place was just 2-by-4's and concrete on the ground then we started doing to floor ourselves, we started painting," added Bajrami.

With a background in graphic design he had a hand in everything from creating the layout and helping with construction to food selection and staffing hires. He says the goal is supplying the best service to the community.

"Just bringing the best quality, bringing the best service and bringing the best environment to this area," said Bajrami.

He hopes to do so by providing items like the Illyrian burger or flat bread to customers. Now open for just a week, Bajrami says he's hoping to serve the community to best of his ability.

He added, "We still have more to go and hopefully the success story doesn't end here."

Bajrami says he credits his business partner who owns Tai Bistro and Sushi bar in Mason City as one of his main inspirations for starting his owner restaurant. He says she also began her place at just 24-years-old.

You can find more information about The Boulevard by clicking here.

