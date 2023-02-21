Immigrant entrepreneur opens Boulevard Bar & Grill in Clear Lake

Clear Lake, IA - A young, immigrant entrepreneur in Iowa is celebrating the opening of a brand new restaurant in Clear Lake.
At the Boulevard Bar & Grill, 24-year-old Albanian owner Gentian Bajrami, is hoping to bring a new experience to customers.
He explained, "Just the feeling it's not your typical sports bar but it's a bar and grill that you sit down and can watch sports just as in your own home you're eating food but you're watching TV."
Bajrami made Mason City his home in March of 2021 at just 22-years-old, leaving his whole family back in his home country.
"I left everyone I know back and home and I came here to a state which I didn't know or hadn't been before and didn't know what to expect," Bajrami said.
With just about $2,000 to his name Bajrami immediately set to work taking on the restaurant business.
"I was always wanting to do something as a business so I was doing the research about credit scores. I was searching about how the bank loans work," he said. "How every single detail works."
Every inch of the more than 6,000 square foot building has been renovated from floor to celling beginning in June of 2021.
"The whole place was just 2-by-4's and concrete on the ground then we started doing to floor ourselves, we started painting," added Bajrami.
With a background in graphic design he had a hand in everything from creating the layout and helping with construction to food selection and staffing hires. He says the goal is supplying the best service to the community.
"Just bringing the best quality, bringing the best service and bringing the best environment to this area," said Bajrami.
He hopes to do so by providing items like the Illyrian burger or flat bread to customers. Now open for just a week, Bajrami says he's hoping to serve the community to best of his ability.
He added, "We still have more to go and hopefully the success story doesn't end here."
Bajrami says he credits his business partner who owns Tai Bistro and Sushi bar in Mason City as one of his main inspirations for starting his owner restaurant. He says she also began her place at just 24-years-old.
You can find more information about The Boulevard by clicking here.