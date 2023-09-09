 Skip to main content
Illinois man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was arrested after a police pursuit in Mason City that allegedly reached over 100 miles per hour.

Antwine Quintrell Wilson, 20 of East St. Louis, Illinois, is accused of eluding and third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle.

Law enforcement says it tried to pull over Wilson when he was driving on South Pierce Avenue at 11:44 pm Thursday.  Court documents state Wilson refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase that hit 130 miles per hour at times.

Wilson was eventually caught and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

