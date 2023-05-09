Illegal gun possession means federal prison for Rochester man

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A federal gun crime means prison time for a Rochester man.
Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to two years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to an investigation by the Rochester Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Jackson had possession of a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25, 2022. Federal prosecutors say Jackson has several felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties.
Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon.