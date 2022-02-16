IDPH changes how it tracks and reports COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is changing how it tracks COVID-19 cases in the state.
Following the expiration of the State Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Tuesday, IDPH says the way it tracks and reports COVID date will more closely resemble existing reporting for other respiratory viruses, like the flu. IDPH says:
It will no longer require testing entities to report negative COVID-19 test results. State health officials say the influx of rapid in home tests and the frequency of testing currently occurring makes this data no longer as meaningful as it once was.
It is no longer requiring Long Term Care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more infections in residents, therefore this will no longer be reported publicly by IDPH. Instead, CMS data will be used to identify facilities with positive cases and will assist in infection control.
IDPH says in transitioning to the new reporting format, an additional 6,700 positive COVID-19 tests dating back to March 2020 were discovered. Those results have now been included in the state total.
Statewide COVID-19 data can now be found by clicking here.
Information on Long Term Care facilities can be found by clicking here.
COVID-19 related data from Iowa hospitals can be found by clicking here.