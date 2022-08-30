 Skip to main content
Ideal stargazing conditions tonight

Stargazing Tuesday Night

Clear skies are expected throughout the nighttime hours making for ideal stargazing conditions. Much of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will remain cloud free Tuesday night. Aside from the stars and constellations, you will also be able to spots other planets in the sky, including Saturn and Jupiter.  

