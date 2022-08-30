Clear skies are expected throughout the nighttime hours making for ideal stargazing conditions. Much of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will remain cloud free Tuesday night. Aside from the stars and constellations, you will also be able to spots other planets in the sky, including Saturn and Jupiter.
Ideal stargazing conditions tonight
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
