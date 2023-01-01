 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and
freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north
central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations
by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant
uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing
accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice
amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in
addition to power outages.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to one
half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Ice Storm Warning issued for Monday and Tuesday in viewing area with ice a major concern

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While confidence remains low for exact snow and ice accumulations, any icing will lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.A winter storm impacts the region from Monday evening through Tuesday night. Freezing rain develops Monday evening and gradually transitions to rain from south to north during the day on Tuesday. Total ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch are possible, with the best potential for the higher ice accumulations over southeast Minnesota. Several inches of snow are possible northwest of a Rochester, MN to Neilsville, WI line during the day on Tuesday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...For freezing rain, northwest of a Charles City to Dorchester, Iowa line. For accumulating snow, northwest of an Austin to Winona, Minnesota line.

* WHEN...Greatest potential for freezing rain from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow is possible during the day on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...For freezing rain, northwest of a Charles City to Dorchester, Iowa line. For accumulating snow, northwest of an Austin to Winona, Minnesota line.

* WHEN...Greatest potential for freezing rain from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow is possible during the day on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.