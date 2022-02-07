Ice safety tips to keep you dry ahead of this week's warm up

ROCHESTER, Minn.- KIMT Storm Team 3 is predicting a warm up in temperatures this week that could cause some water ways to experience some thawing.
Riverland Technical College Rescue Specialist Instructor Sam Jaquith said the warmer than usual weather will not affect lakes in the area.
Jaquith said most lakes in the area have a 16 inch layer of ice on its surface.
When going out on the ice, Jaquith recommends bringing four essential items.
"Anybody going out on the ice, either have a PFD on or one of the new float suites from Vexilar or Strike Master or somebody like that, along with a PFD, a cell phone around your neck, ice picks and a whistle," Jaquith said.
Jaquith said to watch out for rivers, as strong currents are known to break up ice, leading to gaping holes.