Ice melting at Mason City Arena officially marks end of hockey season

MASON CITY, Iowa -
THOUGH IT MAY NOT FEEL LIKE IT OUTSIDE - THE WEATHER IS STARTING TO WARM UP.
AND WITH THAT- COMES THE END OF HOCKEY SEASON IN NORTH IOWA.
TO THINK THAT JUST 7 MONTHS AGO - THE CONCRETE FLOOR HERE AT THE ARENA WAS BEING TURNED INTO HOME ICE FOR THE INAUGURAL SEASONS OF THE N-A-H-L BULLS AND TOROS.
SADLY - THAT'S COMING TO AN END.
WITH THE SEASON WRAPPING UP THIS PAST WEEKEND - CREWS GOT TO WORK DRAINING THE ICE OUT FOR THE YEAR.
ARENA MANAGER ETHAN MCHENRY SHOWED ME THE TECHNIQUES HE AND ARENA STAFF ARE UTILIZING TO PREP THE ARENA FOR OTHER USES.
"we take the zam and do a whole lot of right turns, shaving it down to just above the logos, chip out logos and pull logos out. once you get to that point, you can either shaving or start to melt it, we did a little bit of both, turning the heat up, letting it melt down. then it gets to parts where you can shovel some chunks out, or if you melt it down, and squeegee it all out, we're doing half and half."
ONE WAY THAT MCHENRY IS GATHERING SOME OF THE ICE THAT'S BEEN SCRAPED UP IS THROUGH THIS MAKESHIFT SKID LOADER THAT WAS SIMPLY MADE THROUGH SOME MATERIALS IN HIS GARAGE.
THE ARENA IS SET TO HOST M-M-A FIGHTS AND MASON CITY HIGH SCHOOL'S GRADUATION CEREMONY.
ICE IS EXPECTED TO RETURN SHORTLY AFTER LABOR DAY.
ARENA SUPERVISOR ETHAN MCHENRY SAYS THERE'S PLENTY OF EVENTS LINED UP - AND HE'S WORKING TO SECURE SOME LIVE MUSIC SHOWS.
"we have mason city high school graduation, another mma event, national night out. we're looking to host a little convention thing, a kind of trade show. lots of things lined up this year, but we're trying to get big name ones."