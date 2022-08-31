IBM announces new senior leadership for Minnesota and Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM says it has appointed Jessica Eidem and Dave R. Nelson IBM Minnesota Senior State Executive and IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive, respectively.
The company says Eidem will be responsible for external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM, working closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to IBM’s business. She will assume the Senior State Executive role in addition to her role as Director, Power Technical Sales, IBM Technology, Worldwide Global Sales.
Nelson, the current Director of IBM i Development, will now also be responsible for site initiatives, employee engagement, and communications with IBM employees in Minnesota. He Nelson will oversee long-term and day-to-day operations for IBM at its Rochester campus.
IBM says Eidem and Nelson succeed Tory Johnson, Vice President, Supply Chain Engineering, Systems, who is retiring after a 40-year career with the company. Johnson was appointed IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive in January 2016 and later assumed the additional responsibilities of IBM Senior State Executive for Minnesota.