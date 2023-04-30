IBD Community Event held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota/Dakotas Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation held a community event today at Little Thistle Brewing Company to help make people with an IBD feel supported. A patient with Crohn's disease shared her journey with the attendees and information about available resources in the community was there for people to pick up. Also, the local band RavensFire played some songs for people. Tovah Domenick, the executive director of the chapter, explains why it's important to have events like this.
“Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are chronic diseases, so they’re lifelong, but they also can tend to be invisible diseases. You can’t necessarily tell someone is sick from the outside, so oftentimes they kind of struggle in silence without letting other people know, so when they can come to an event like this and see that they’ve got others that are dealing with similar things and there for them, it can mean a lot," Domenick said.
The chapter will have a walk later this year for people with Crohn's disease on June 25th. It'll take place at Viking Lakes in Eagan and start at 10:00 a.m.