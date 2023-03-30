 Skip to main content
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

IA/MN political reaction to Manhattan indictment of Donald Trump

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump Indictment Reax Mar 30 2023

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. A lawyer for Trump said Thursday, March 30, 2023, that he has been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - Iowa and Minnesota political figures are reacted to the pending indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement: 

“This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.”

“While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it.”

“This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.”

U.S. Representative Angie Craig (DFL-Minnesota, 2nd District) had this to say:

“Today serves as a solemn reminder that we can never allow politics to dictate the rule of law. Every American plays a critical role in the preservation of our democracy and the safety of our communities, and I strongly urge anyone exercising their First Amendment rights in response to this announcement to do so peacefully.”

“I am hopeful that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will allow the judicial process to run its course free from political interference.”

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hahn issued the statement below on the news of the indictment of former President Donald Trump:
 
“It is disconcerting to see our justice system used to pursue partisan ends. A Democrat district attorney is busy tying up time and resources to go after a political opponent instead of cracking down on lawlessness in New York – which just saw another year of record-breaking crime.” 

Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, made this comment:

"Iowans believe in basic fairness. We believe that no one is above the law. Not any politician, not even a former President. After today's indictment, every Republican politician has a decision to make: will they side with Iowans who believe in the rule of law, or with an indicted and disgraced MAGA politician?"

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. It's the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. The indictment was confirmed Thursday by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, and other people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss sealed criminal charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated. He is expected to surrender to authorities next week.

Tags

