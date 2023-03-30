IA/MN political reaction to Manhattan indictment of Donald Trump

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - Iowa and Minnesota political figures are reacted to the pending indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:
“This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.”
“While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it.”
“This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.”
U.S. Representative Angie Craig (DFL-Minnesota, 2nd District) had this to say:
“Today serves as a solemn reminder that we can never allow politics to dictate the rule of law. Every American plays a critical role in the preservation of our democracy and the safety of our communities, and I strongly urge anyone exercising their First Amendment rights in response to this announcement to do so peacefully.”
“I am hopeful that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will allow the judicial process to run its course free from political interference.”
Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, made this comment:
"Iowans believe in basic fairness. We believe that no one is above the law. Not any politician, not even a former President. After today's indictment, every Republican politician has a decision to make: will they side with Iowans who believe in the rule of law, or with an indicted and disgraced MAGA politician?"
A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. It's the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. The indictment was confirmed Thursday by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, and other people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss sealed criminal charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated. He is expected to surrender to authorities next week.