I-90 rest stop near Rochester to remain closed for another week

EYOTA, Minn. – The closure of a rest area on westbound Interstate 90 near Rochester is being extended.
The Marion Rest Area at mile marker 222, west of the Highway 42 exit to Eyota, about 3.5 miles east of the Highway 52 exit to Rochester, was supposed to reopen on Friday. It had been shut down to traffic to allow crews to make exterior improvements.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the completion of that work has been rescheduled and the rest area should now reopen by September 22.
The next westbound rest area after Marion is Oakland Woods Rest Area at mile marker 171 west of Austin.