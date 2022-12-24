I-90 and I-35 reopened at Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Interstate 35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea and Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea have been reopened to traffic.
No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is advising drivers that reduced visibility and blowing snow will still make travel difficult. MnDOT urges motorists to reduce speeds and use caution while driving.
MnDOT says progress continues to be slow with large snowdrifts, blowing snow, and stalled vehicles from drivers who traveled on closed roads and drivers are reminded to be patient while snowplow operators work to improve driving conditions. The majority of snowplow crashes take place during “clean up” when motorists resume their normal speeds.