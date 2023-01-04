 Skip to main content
...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern
Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead
to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from
west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts
along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities.

It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township.  The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled.  Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.

The State Patrol says one passenger, Robert Stoskoph, 84 of Mabel, was taken to Essentia Health Sandstone by ambulance as a precaution.  James Southwick and another passenger, Jana Southwick, 56 of Rochester, were not injured.

The State Patrol says I-35 was snow and ice-covered at the time of this accident.  The Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine City Fire, and Essentia Ambulance assisted at the scene.

