I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities.
It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
The State Patrol says one passenger, Robert Stoskoph, 84 of Mabel, was taken to Essentia Health Sandstone by ambulance as a precaution. James Southwick and another passenger, Jana Southwick, 56 of Rochester, were not injured.
The State Patrol says I-35 was snow and ice-covered at the time of this accident. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine City Fire, and Essentia Ambulance assisted at the scene.