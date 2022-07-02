Hy-Vee withdrawing two brands of potato salad due to possible contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it is withdrawing all varieties and sizes of it Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad.
The grocery chain says there has been and presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on and while final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product from its shelves and service cases pending final test results due to the holiday weekend.
This voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The following products have been withdrawn. They have expiration dates between July 31 and August 4.
• HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
• HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
• MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
• MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
• MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund. Hy-Vee says there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products addressed in this withdrawal.