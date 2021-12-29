Hy-Vee stores will now have security officers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says its stores will now have their own security officers.
“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” says Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”
Hy-Vee says the officers, many of who come from a law enforcement background, will go through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners to defuse situations and project the safety of customers and employees.
The grocery chain says some of the stores in its eight-state region already have security officers on the job and they are actively recruiting for officers to join. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.