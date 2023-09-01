Hy-Vee sending Disaster Relief Team to help Florida hurricane victims

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says its Disaster Relief Team is heading to parts of Florida hit by Hurricane Idalia.
The grocery store chain says its mobile command center, five Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers carrying 217,728 bottles of water, more than 3,400 20-pound bags of ice, paper products and electrolyte drink mix will depart from Ankeny on Saturday.
Hy-Vee says employees also will be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 80,000 meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.
Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team will be working with local emergency responders, food banks, and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Live Oak, Florida. 26 company employees will participate in this 10-day response effort.