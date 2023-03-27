Hy-Vee recalling box meal due to ingredient not listed on the package

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is recalling one of its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meals because dairy is not listed as an ingredient on the packaging.
The grocery store chain says it was made aware of the undeclared allergen on March 24. The recall was initiated after reviewing the spice packet did not have the allergen declared on the packaging.
The recalled Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal is packaged in a 5.2oz cardboard box. The only Best By date that is being recalled is “Best By FEB 08 24 Y18” and this code can be found on top of the box. The recalled product also has UPC 0075450085520. The affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin
Hy-Vee says it has voluntarily removed all affected entrees from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a dairy sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. The company says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product.