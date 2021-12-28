Hy-Vee, Pinky Swear Foundation raise over $200,000 for kids with cancer

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa Today... Freezing rain and a wintry mix will continue into mid day in central Iowa, with both a wintry mix and snow in eastern Iowa through the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times. In central Iowa conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise above freezing this afternoon, but in northeastern Iowa the wintry mix may persist until this evening due to cooler temperatures. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation and wet snow. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and a light glaze of ice. * WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads, possibly impacting the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and be careful while driving or walking. &&