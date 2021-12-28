Hy-Vee, Pinky Swear Foundation raise over $200,000 for kids with cancer

You are the owner of this article.
...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...

Freezing rain and a wintry mix will continue into mid day in
central Iowa, with both a wintry mix and snow in eastern Iowa
through the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times. In central
Iowa conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise above
freezing this afternoon, but in northeastern Iowa the wintry mix
may persist until this evening due to cooler temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and wet snow. Total snow
accumulations of one to two inches and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads, possibly impacting the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and be careful while driving or walking.

&&

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it annual “register roundup” event raised more than $219,000 to support children with cancer and their families. 

More than 285 Hy-Vee stores partnered with the Pinky Swear Foundation to ask customers to donate at checkout between November 29 and December 12 by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. 

“Our annual roundup campaign for Pinky Swear Foundation this year was a true success, raising more money for the organization than ever before,” says Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications.  “We know the holiday season can be especially difficult for children facing cancer and their loved ones. Because of our amazing customers and their willingness to give, this donation amount will make an incredible impact and financially assist countless families who are affected by cancer.” 

Hy-Vee says the money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families.  This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards, and food 

“We are so humbled by and grateful for the generosity of Hy-Vee and their customers,” says Erica Campbell, Pinky Swear Foundation executive director.  “This crucial work – to help kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support – is only possible because of passionate partners like Hy-Vee. On behalf of the Pinky Swear Foundation team and the thousands of ‘All-Star’ families supported, we want to thank Hy-Vee and its customers!” 

During their six-year partnership, Hy-Vee and the Pinky Swear Foundation say they’ve raised more than $3.3 million to benefit children with cancer and their families.

