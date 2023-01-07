Hy-Vee offering lower-price insulin, free shingles vaccine to those with Medicare Part D

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are now offering reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines to all Medicare Part D beneficiaries.
The grocery store chain says thanks to the federal Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare Part D beneficiaries who take insulin will see their out-of-pocket costs capped at $35 for a month’s supply of each covered formulary insulin product. A deductible will also not be applied to covered insulin products.
Starting in July, individuals covered under Medicare Part B who take insulin through a traditional pump covered under Medicare’s durable medical equipment benefit, will also not have a deductible applied, and cost-sharing will be capped at $35 for a month’s supply of that insulin.
Hy-Vee says the Inflation Reduction Act also makes adult vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — including the shingles vaccine — available with no deductible and no cost-sharing to individuals with Medicare prescription drug coverage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to protect oneself from shingles is to get Shingrix. Shingles is a painful rash illness, which sometimes leads to long-term nerve pain. The main symptom is severe pain, which can continue for months or even years. Individuals who have previously been infected with shingles should also get Shingrix to prevent getting the disease again.
