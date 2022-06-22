Hy-Vee offering free COVID shots for children as young as three

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says free Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as three are now available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only.
Federal health officials have approved a 3-dose Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to four years old and a 2-dose Pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for patients ages six months to five years old. The law allows retail pharmacies, including Hy-Vee pharmacies, to only administer vaccines to patients ages three and up.
Hy-Vee says patients younger than age 3 should visit their pediatrician or healthcare provider to receive the vaccine.
A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
The Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for ages three or four, requires three vaccine doses. The second dose should be administered at least three weeks after the first dose, and the third dose should be administered at least two months after the second dose. A COVID-19 booster is NOT approved for three or four-year-old vaccine recipients at this time.
The Pediatric Moderna vaccine, approved for ages three to five, requires two vaccine doses. The second dose should be administered at least 4 weeks after the first dose. Moderately to severely immunocompromised children ages three to five (as outlined by the CDC) are eligible to receive a third (primary) dose of the Pediatric Moderna vaccine at least four weeks after the second dose. A COVID-19 booster is NOT approved for three to five-year-old vaccine recipients at this time.