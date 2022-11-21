Hy-Vee donates Thanksgiving groceries to area families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local Hy-Vee stores worked with Rochester Public Schools and The Salvation Army to deliver four hundred bags of Thanksgiving groceries to struggling families. Three hundred of those bags were unloaded at the Facilities Service Center this morning. Rochester Public Schools will give those bags to three hundred families in need. Students in Transition Coordinator Lindsey Riess-Wilson said she feels good about the community coming together for a worthy cause.
“It’s definitely impactful, you know? You know that you’re playing a part in somebody not going hungry over the holidays, and it’s-it’s nice to be able to work as a team and collaboratively throughout the partners in the community to really serve the community’s needs based upon their meals for the holidays," Riess-Wilson said.
The other hundred bags were distributed to families at The Salvation Army Social Services Center this afternoon.