Hy-Vee donates $100,000 to help families of Texas school shooting victims

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is donating $100,000 to the families of the victims and others affected by the Texas school massacre.
The money is going to the “Spirit of Giving Fund”, an organization established by Texas retailer H-E-B that provides financial support to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by natural disasters and other tragedies.
“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the Uvalde community,” says Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “When discussing how we could best support those affected, we knew our friends at H-E-B were already on the ground helping families. Through their Spirit of Giving Fund, we know our donation will go toward providing meals, supplies, crisis counselors, financial assistance to families and other community efforts. We also know others want to help during this time, so that’s why we believe it’s important to bring awareness to this Fund.”
“Hy-Vee’s $100,000 donation is one of the largest donations we have received so far in response to this tragedy, and we are extremely grateful to Hy-Vee and its employees for thinking of those who are hurting in Texas,” says Craig Boyan, president of H-E-B. “It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s on-site and financial support will assist during this difficult situation. We thank our neighbors to the north for thinking of our local communities in Texas during this time.”
To donate to the Spirit of Giving Fund, donations of up to $250 can be made at www.heb.com/donate. Anyone wishing to donate more than $250 can mail checks directly to: Spirit of Giving Fund, 646 South Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78204.