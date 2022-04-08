Hunting with rifles in Olmsted County raises concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A legislative provision supported by the Minnesota DNR could allow rifles to be used for deer hunting in southern Minnesota.
some Olmsted County leaders including Sheriff Kevin Torgerson are concerned about the proposal.
According to Torgerson the proposal is not approved yet but in the Minnesota House right now where it's moving through different committees.
If approved hunters in southern Minnesota will be able to use rifles while hunting. Torgerson says the deer population has increased tremendously and it's easier for hunters to harvest the deer with a rifle than a shotgun.
He also says the round fired through a rifle travels faster than a slug fired through a shotgun which could be dangerous in rural Olmsted County where the population is starting to grow.
"Alot of our wooded areas are becoming small little hamlets and sub divisions and things like that where we do have alot of deer," explains Torgerson. "There's no question but with the round of a rifle if it doesn't hit the deer or potentially could go through the deer, there's risk there and that's our greatest concern is that we're just too populated here for that kind of hunting in Olmsted County."
Sheriff Torgerson is also worried about a provision that could allow counties to opt-out of rifle hunting. He thinks that could put an additional burden on his deputies having to enforce hunting regulations.
Currently, hunters in the southern half of the state are allowed to use muzzle-loaders, shotguns with slugs, and handguns for game hunting.