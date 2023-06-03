 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Hundreds participate in "Pine Island Ribbon Run"

The 18th annual "Pine Island Ribbon Run" happened today.

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The 18th annual "Pine Island Ribbon Run" happened today. The top four teams could decide where money gained from the event will be donated in order to help fight cancer. Over 200 people signed up to be a part of the run and more than 20 volunteers helped run the event. This run is a part of the annual "Pine Island Cheese Festival." 

“It seems like every family has been impacted by cancer in one way or another, and it’s a tough thing to battle on your own, so when we get the community out like this, I think it’s a great support system and shows everybody that we’re out there to help’em out," Beth Kohner, one of the event organizers, said.

Volunteers will start planning the 19th annual "Pine Island Ribbon Run" in January or February of next year.

