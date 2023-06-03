Hundreds participate in "Pine Island Ribbon Run"

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The 18th annual "Pine Island Ribbon Run" happened today. The top four teams could decide where money gained from the event will be donated in order to help fight cancer. Over 200 people signed up to be a part of the run and more than 20 volunteers helped run the event. This run is a part of the annual "Pine Island Cheese Festival."
“It seems like every family has been impacted by cancer in one way or another, and it’s a tough thing to battle on your own, so when we get the community out like this, I think it’s a great support system and shows everybody that we’re out there to help’em out," Beth Kohner, one of the event organizers, said.
Volunteers will start planning the 19th annual "Pine Island Ribbon Run" in January or February of next year.