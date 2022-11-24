Hundreds of runners come out to race in Rochester Turkey Trot 5K Marathon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Runners across the country got up bright and early this morning to participate in the Turkey Trot 5K Marathon including in Rochester.
1,200 runners from all over the area registered for the run. Many families came dressed up as turkeys and pilgrims in honor of the holiday.
The first runner came in right around 15 minutes and awards were given out for fastest runners in each age group.
One couple from the Twin Cities is visiting their mom for Thanksgiving. Morgan Ming says it's her boyfriend's first Thanksgiving with her family.
“And we made him run for it ... we like to be active, do runs on Thanksgiving,” she says.
Sally Ming says, "I kind of was always envious when I saw this on TV and it looked like a lot of fun, the weather is great. It's a perfect day for it and I'm with my favorite people.”
“I ended up walking with a woman I had never met before and we had a great conversation,” she adds.
“It's just really positive. And seeing people of all ages run together has been amazing, cheering everyone on and the collaboration with the running,” adds Elijah Fourre.
Money raised supports Red Drop Resources which aims to meet the needs of thousands of blood cancer patients who are treated every year in Rochester.