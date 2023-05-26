Hundreds expected to swim, bike, and run for TRI Clear Lake Saturday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Hundreds of athletes are expected to compete in Saturday’s TRI Clear Lake triathlon.
Organizers say TRI Clear Lake has been chosen as the USA Triathlon Iowa State Championships, making it a race that holds immense prestige and excitement for athletes from near and far.
This year’s event also introduces the Youth Splash and Dash, a race where children will have the opportunity to swim and run their way to the finish line in a fun and supportive environment. That will take place at 6:30 pm Friday.
In addition, TRI Clear Lake will also feature a lively lakefront finisher party, complete with music, food, and beverages, where participants and spectators can come together to celebrate the achievements of the day.
The TRI Clear Lake triathlon will begin 7:30 am Saturday at City Beach and finishes on Main Avenue next to City Park.