Humans escape house fire in rural Dodge county, dog does not

WEST CONCORD, Minn. – A garage fire Friday morning devastated a Dodge County home.
A 911 call came in just before 7 am, reporting a fire in an attached garage in the 1700 block of 540th Street and lots of black smoke billowing out. The caller reported she was getting everyone out of the home and there were no vehicles in the garage.
West Concord Fire Department and Dodge Center Fire Department were sent to the scene and firefighters say they arrived to find flames consuming one side of the home. The homeowners told them all nine family members had gotten out of the building, with several escaping through a basement egress window, but three dogs were missing.
With assistance from the Kenyon Fire Department, it took over two hours to extinguish the flames. One dog was found dead and two others are believed to have died in the fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The Dodge County Drone Team was also called in to help the fire department in mapping the incident, documenting the damage, and searching for hot spots in and around the structure.
Dodge County Sheriff Chaplains and the American Red Cross are aiding the family.