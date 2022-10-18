Howard-Winneshiek schools recognized for innovation and efficiency

CRESCO, Iowa – The State Auditor’s Office has honored the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District with the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award.
Auditor Rob Sand says he created the PIE program in 2019 to encourage governmental entities to implement cost-cutting measures and spark innovative ideas to save public funds. Sand says PIE participation increased by more than 55% since 2021.
Cost-cutting measures range from shutting off the lights to reduce energy costs, to the creation of policies that reduce travel expenses. Cities and counties were awarded points, based on the number of cost-cutting measures implemented in 2021.
Sand says 84 counties and 310 cities submitted entries in 2021 and, for the first time, 121 school districts participated.