Howard County woman pleads not guilty in connection with child's death

CRESCO, Iowa – The unlicensed daycare provider in Howard County arrested for the death of a child is pleading not guilty.
Shirley M. Weber, 68 of Cresco, is charged with child endangerment causing death. Her trial is now set to begin on July 12.
Law enforcement says Weber was providing daycare services to 10 children at her home on June 28, 2022, despite not having a state license. Court documents state Weber place a child in his car seat that day and only buckled the top buckle and the child then slid down in the seat, getting choked to death by that top buckle.