Howard County man to stand trial for meth and robbing a hardware store

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is pleading not guilty to drug dealing and robbing a store.
Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and second-degree theft.
The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say they searched Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, and found 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine and almost $4,000 in merchandise that had been stolen from Farmland Hardware.
Havlik is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 13.