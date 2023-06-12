Howard County man to stand trial for kidnapping and sex abuse

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse, and possession of an explosive is pleading not guilty.
Bjorn Luster, 44 from Cresco, was charged in May with holding a female hostage and sexually abusing her. Court documents state the crimes happened May 5 in Cresco. Luster allegedly restrained his victim with duct tape and zip ties, threatened to kill her, and put a muzzleloader gun to her head.
Investigators say the victim was able to escape when someone knocked on the door.
Luster is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 26.
In January 2014, Luster was convicted in federal court of possession of a homemade bomb and sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. Online records say Luster was released in December 2021.