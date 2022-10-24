Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase

CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation.
Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment.
He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about the theft of a black truck with a trailer full of scrap. Law enforcement says it located the truck, driven by Wildman, on Robin Avenue and a chase began that reached speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour. Court documents state the truck rammed through a chain blocking access to the Turkey River Wildlife Area and a pursuing sheriff’s vehicle got stuck in the mud.
Investigators say the truck was then found, empty and out of fuel.
Cresco police later arrested Wildman while was allegedly trying to steal an SUV for sale that was parked along Highway 9. Officers say they found Wildman’s 15-month-old daughter in the SUV.
Wildman has been ordered to spend two to five years on supervised probation.