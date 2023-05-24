Howard County man pleads not guilty to knife attack

CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered over a knife attack in Howard County.
Jesse Walter Kennedy, 41 of Cresco, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Investigators say Kennedy got into an argument with another man on May 20. Court documents state the argument took place at the other man’s home in the 200 block of 7th Avenue E in Cresco.
Kennedy allegedly left the home but later returned with a knife and got into a fight with his victim. Law enforcement says the victim suffered a cut to his right cheek so severe he was flown by helicopter for medical treatment.
No trial date has been scheduled.