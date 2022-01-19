 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state
tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is
also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday
morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Howard County man pleads not guilty to car theft

  • Updated
Brandon Kimber

DECORAH, Iowa – A Cresco man is pleading not guilty to car theft.

Brandon Joseph Kimber, 23, is now set to stand trial for second-degree theft starting April 20 in Winneshiek County District Court.

Kimber is accused of stealing a 2011 Dodge Avenger that had been left running to warm up outside The Fort bar in Fort Atkinson on November 3, 2021.  The vehicle was recovered on November 8, 2021, near St. Lucas.  Investigators say there is video evidence of Kimber driving the stolen car.

According to court records, Kimber has 2018 convictions for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Winneshiek and Howard counties and convictions for third-degree burglary of motor vehicles in Winneshiek, Howard, and Fayette counties.

