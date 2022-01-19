Howard County man pleads not guilty to car theft

DECORAH, Iowa – A Cresco man is pleading not guilty to car theft.
Brandon Joseph Kimber, 23, is now set to stand trial for second-degree theft starting April 20 in Winneshiek County District Court.
Kimber is accused of stealing a 2011 Dodge Avenger that had been left running to warm up outside The Fort bar in Fort Atkinson on November 3, 2021. The vehicle was recovered on November 8, 2021, near St. Lucas. Investigators say there is video evidence of Kimber driving the stolen car.
According to court records, Kimber has 2018 convictions for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Winneshiek and Howard counties and convictions for third-degree burglary of motor vehicles in Winneshiek, Howard, and Fayette counties.