Howard County man going to prison for collision that injured four people

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County man is going to prison for a collision that injured himself and three other people in northeast Iowa.
Gannon Joshua Douglas Willie, 23 of Cresco, pleaded guilty to one count of serious injury by vehicle-OWI for crashing an SUV into a haybine on July 5, 2020. Court documents state the haybine was being pulled by a tractor on 210th Street, just west of W14 in Winnshiek County, when Willie crashed into the side of it. The SUV wound up on its side in the south ditch.
Law enforcement says Willie and three passengers were all injured in the collision. Willie was trapped in the SUV and had to be flown by helicopter for medical treatment. One passenger suffered several broken bones and was in the hospital for five days. A second passenger had severed ligaments in the left arm and required one surgery. The third passenger suffered internal bruising and spent one night in the hospital.
Investigators say they found a broken bottle of whiskey in the debris from the SUV and a urine test for Willie detected the presence of methamphetamine.
Willie has now been sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served, and must pay $1,128 in restitution to one of his victims.