Howard County man caught with meth and stolen property pleads guilty

CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over drugs and theft in Howard County.
Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, was accused of stealing almost $4,000 in merchandise from Farmland Hardware. The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say a search of Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, found the stolen items and 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
Havlik has now pleaded guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and second-degree theft. He has been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation.