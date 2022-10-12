Howard County law enforcement rescues person from rural house fire

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person was rescued from a rural house fire Monday in Howard County.
A 911 call came in just after 1:30 pm about a house on fire in the 13000 block of Valley Avenue. The caller said they were the only one in the house and were trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
Howard County Sheriff Tim Beckman and Cresco Police Officer Ben Hillyer arrived at the scene of the fire nine minutes after the 911 call. There were no visible flames or smoke outside the house.
Beckman and Hillyer entered the home and went upstairs, where Sheriff Beckman found a locked door and kicked it open. Beckman says there was a small fire inside the upstairs room and he put it out with a fire extinguisher.
The amount of smoke in the room made it hard to see anything but Sheriff Beckman eventually found someone lying on the floor in the corner of the room. Beckman and Officer Hillyer were able to get that person out of the room and downstairs where medical personnel could evaluate and treat them.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says both Sheriff Beckman and Officer HIllyer were also treated for non-life threatening injuries. The name and condition of the person rescued has not been released.