Howard County company gets state tax breaks for $48 million expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Howard County business is getting tax breaks to support an expansion.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved High Quality Jobs tax benefits for Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs. The company opened in 2017 and buys livestock from more than 400 independent cattle producers in northeastern Iowa.
Upper Iowa Beef says it is investing $48 million to expand and upgrade its Lime Springs facility, creating 172 jobs.
Tax benefits were also awarded to International Paper to construct a steam plant in Cedar Rapids and OpenLoop Health to expand its Des Moines headquarters. The Board also okayed a $50,000 loan for tech startup Cavergence in Cedar Rapids and $100,000 loans for Clive-based Above Par Tech of Iowa and a school-based telehealth company in Carroll, Classroom Clinic.