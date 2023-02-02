 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Howard County collision in 2021 sends a man to prison

  • 0
Aureliano Gomez

Aureliano Gomez

CRESCO, Iowa – A prison sentence is handed out over a Howard County collision.

Aureliano Santiz Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI for the crash on June 18, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 63 and 150th Street.  Investigators say Gomez was driving west and blew through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ann Watson of Evansville, Indiana.

Gomez suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Regional Health Services of Howard County.  Watson told law enforcement she suffered fractures in her right hand and left foot as well as numbness in her legs.

A sample of Gomez’ blood was taken and court documents say it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gomez has now been sentenced to five years in prison and fined $2,275.

Tags

Recommended for you