Howard County collision in 2021 sends a man to prison

CRESCO, Iowa – A prison sentence is handed out over a Howard County collision.
Aureliano Santiz Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI for the crash on June 18, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 63 and 150th Street. Investigators say Gomez was driving west and blew through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ann Watson of Evansville, Indiana.
Gomez suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Regional Health Services of Howard County. Watson told law enforcement she suffered fractures in her right hand and left foot as well as numbness in her legs.
A sample of Gomez’ blood was taken and court documents say it tested positive for methamphetamine.
Gomez has now been sentenced to five years in prison and fined $2,275.