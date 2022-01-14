Howard Co. Sheriff's Office receives gift of donated body armor for deputies

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon
school departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible.
The winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to
15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The
wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow,
particularly in open, rural areas during the afternoon and
evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

CRESCO, Iowa - When you're on the job, you want to have the right tools for it. For the Howard County Sheriff's Office, that means getting some much needed gear. 

The department recently received some heavy duty body armor, which consists of hard ceramic plates that protect officers from larger rounds, and is worn over the uniform. However, because of its weight, it will only be worn during high-risk situations.

Sheriff Tim Beckman says the donations came from longtime friends and supporters of law enforcement, Jim and Holly Bass.

"Jim reached out to me and said, 'hey, I have this body armor, you guys can have it, you need it more than we do.' He said that only 10 percent of law enforcement has proper body armor, and he wanted to fill that void."

There is still a need for more armor.

"These four sets won't cover everybody. We have 9 sworn officers, so we still need a few more sets of body armor."

If you have armor you wish to donate, contact the Sheriff's Office at 563-547-3535.

