Howard Co. Sheriff's Office receives gift of donated body armor for deputies

CRESCO, Iowa - When you're on the job, you want to have the right tools for it. For the Howard County Sheriff's Office, that means getting some much needed gear.
The department recently received some heavy duty body armor, which consists of hard ceramic plates that protect officers from larger rounds, and is worn over the uniform. However, because of its weight, it will only be worn during high-risk situations.
Sheriff Tim Beckman says the donations came from longtime friends and supporters of law enforcement, Jim and Holly Bass.
"Jim reached out to me and said, 'hey, I have this body armor, you guys can have it, you need it more than we do.' He said that only 10 percent of law enforcement has proper body armor, and he wanted to fill that void."
There is still a need for more armor.
"These four sets won't cover everybody. We have 9 sworn officers, so we still need a few more sets of body armor."
If you have armor you wish to donate, contact the Sheriff's Office at 563-547-3535.