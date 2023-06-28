 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

How Zollman Zoo keeps animals safe during heat and air quality

Fox sleeping at the zoo
By: Maureen Dudley

BYRON, Minn.-Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo have been busy this year with programs and keeping animals safe in the heat.

Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten says, “The animals are fortunate because they're out here all the time. They're here 24 hours, they see the same weather all the time. It's gradual for them. I think they don't notice it as much. They never have a different air quality because they go inside, so they always have the air quality that's around them.”

She says that the animals are used to the environment changing. While you’re at the zoo take a look to see if any of the animals are napping or enjoying the weather.

Schrooten also says, “The biggest thing is that we try to make sure we incorporate extra water features or water spraying on our animals. On really hot days we make sure to hose down their back pens, the back pens are concrete so we leave the gates open so they can come in and get that respite of the cold concrete to lay on.”

The zoo is open every day from 10 to 4 except on New Year, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

 

