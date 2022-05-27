How you can help improve Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is asking Med-City residents to help shape and improve its transit system.
You have just a few days left to participate in a survey that could change how RPT operates.
As part of the survey RPT is trying to see if riders would like an option similar to requesting an Uber but for public transit. Input is also wanted on topics like ride fare and route frequency.
Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer explained, "They'll get questions like, 'What do you think about micro mobility and the opportunity to have on-demand transit services in certain neighborhoods in Rochester?' or 'What do you think about the current fare structure and do you think we should keep fares at $2 a ride?"
This is part of the city of Rochester's Transit Development Plan which is updated every five years.
Lemmer says this is one of the last opportunities for Med-City residents to voice their opinion on how RPT operates and change the system in a way that best suits our needs.
He added, "Now is really the best time for the public to review the proposals and to make any recommendations and changes are much easier to make earlier in the process. The closer we get to council approval and the plans being final the harder it is to adjust."
You have until May 31 to fill out the survey. RPT riders can actually take the survey right on the bus. You can also find it by clicking here.